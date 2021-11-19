Dengue scare in Madhya Pradesh: 22 more fall prey, highest number of cases in a day after October 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from dengue spread as 22 more patients were found positive on Thursday. This is the highest number of patients after more than a month as 24 cases were found positive on October 5.

With 22 more cases, the total number of cases reached 979. Almost all areas of the city were affected by the deadly vector-borne disease but the highest number of cases was found from Nayta Mundla area i.e. ten cases (in Health Department’s record).

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, as many as 22 people were found dengue positive on Thursday including 13 males and 9 females.

“We are continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district, but the people’s support is equally important in controlling the disease’s menace. While we can only survey the area after a patient is found positive, the people can prevent getting the disease in the first place by saving themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellents, wearing full sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging, etc,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 597 were male while 382 were female including 244 children.

“There are a total of 25 active cases in the city out of which 13 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Highest number of dengue cases in Indore in division

As many as 1957 cases were found positive in Indore division till November 17 including the highest number of cases in Indore. As many as 957 cases were found positive in Indore followed by Dhar with 284.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:20 AM IST