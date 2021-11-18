e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Hindustan Mein Daru Pinewala Sahi bolta hain,’ observers Khandwa district excise officer

A video of District Excise officer RP Kirar who made the statement went viral on social media on Thursday.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): “Hindustan Mein Daru Pinewala Sahi Bolta hai,’ observers Khandwa District Excise officer who has issued an order that only those who have been jabbed will be allowed to buy liquor from shops.

A video of District Excise officer RP Kirar who made the statement went viral on social media on Thursday.

The order issued by the department on November 17 said that 55 shops selling country-made liquor and 19 outlets selling Indian-Made Foreign Liquor would sell liquor only to those who have been fully vaccinated.

After the order, a group of journalists approached RP Kirar and questioned as to how would a salesman at a shop know whether a buyer had been jabbed or not?

In reply to this question Kirar said, “It is assumed that a buyer would not speak a lie as Hindustan mein daru pinewala sahi bolta hain”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

BJP has worked hard, will win Uttar Prades polls: Hema Malini BJP has worked hard, will win Uttar Prades polls: Hema Malini

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:05 PM IST
Advertisement