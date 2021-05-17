Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination for 18+ begins at Girls’ School in Khetia

Khetia: Vaccination for people above 18 years of age began in Girls' School on Monday. Heavy rush was witnessed early morning but crowd thinned by almost 2pm. All those who had booked their slot through CoWin App were vaccinated.
Young couple Jayashree Sancheti and Ashish Sancheti were the first to get the first shot followed by two brothers Siddharth Nahar and Rishabh Nahar.
Necessary arrangements were made for vaccination. People from Sendhwa, Ojhar and Mandwara in Barwani district too reached the centre to get the jab.
SDM Sumer Singh Mujalde, block medical officer Dr Arvind Kirade, medical officer Dr Neha Arya, Dr Aman Modi and chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla were busy in arrangements since morning.
Many people over 45 years of age reached the vaccination centre due to lack of information over gap for second jab.
Seven more patients from Khetia Covid-Care Centre returned to their homes after beating coronavirus. BMO Kirade appealed to people to get the jab after booking their slot through online registration to prevent Covid-19 infection.
