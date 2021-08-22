Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination audit from Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to complete vaccination of the targeted population, district administration will start the vaccination audit from Monday especially in Nagar and Gram Panchayat areas to find out people who are left with the first and second dose of vaccine.

Team of ASHAs, anganwadi workers, and gram panchayat employees will conduct a door to door survey and ask people about their vaccination status.

“The teams will conduct the survey for the next two days and will prepare a list of people who are left from vaccination. The list will also include the number of pregnant women who are yet to take their dose of vaccine,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that the team members will also inform about the nearest vaccination centers to those who are yet to take their doses and will also call them on the day of Maha Abhiyan to reach the vaccination centre.

Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “So far, we could vaccinate as many as 3,041 pregnant women in the city and 1,769 expecting mothers in rural areas with the first dose. With the vaccination audit, we will get the real number for vaccinating people.”

He said that a mega vaccination drive will also be organised on August 25 and 26 to vaccinate maximum people. Administration has been targeting to vaccinate about 1 lakh people on August 25 and over 40,000 on August 26.

“About 1.50 lakh people are still remaining to get the first dose in the district and the major population of it is in the rural areas. We are focusing on completing the first dose as well as to achieve the 100 percent target of the second dose, as well,” Dr Gupta said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Moving away of cyclonic circulation weakens rains in the state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:31 PM IST