Madhya Pradesh: Vaccinated mother's milk passes on anti-bodies to child: Study

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a known fact that mother's milk is an elixir for baby and experts have also found that it also provides protection from Covid-19.

"A study conducted by American Academy of Pediatrics found that the lactating women who have taken both doses of vaccine transfer antibodies against Covid-19 to children through breastfeeding," Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain said.

He said that the study was conducted on lactating mothers in USA who have taken Pfizer vaccine.

"Mother's milk is important for the growth of children and it is also a protection against Covid-19 for kids. Lactating women should continue breastfeeding for long time as it transfer antibodies to the children," he said.

Dr Jain also appealed to pregnant women to take both doses of vaccine at the earliest.

He also said that such study is yet to be conducted in India on the women who have taken Covishield and Covaxin to prevent Covid-19.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:09 AM IST