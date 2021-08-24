Madhya Pradesh: SP suspends seven police personnel including TI in case of accused escaped from police custody

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (SP), Balaghat has suspended seven police personnel, including Kotwali TI, in case the accused escaped from police custody.

The Accused was arrested in a theft case from Balaghat district under Kotwali police station.

Balaghat, SP Abhishek Tiwari said that the Kotwali police had arrested an accused in the theft case. The accused, Kala TI alias Kapoor Kamde had run away from police custody on Monday afternoon, Tiwari said.

As soon as the matter came to light, SP Tiwari has suspended Kotwali TI Mansaram Romde, three assistant sub-inspectors Bhuneshwar Bamankar, Ramkishore Rahangdale, Bhimrao Meshram and three constables Rajesh Soni, Shahzad Khan, Ved Harinkhede.

Tiwari further said that the accused fled from police custody, has been arrested and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the concerned police personnel. After the investigation the reason for the escape would come out, he added.

