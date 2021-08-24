Madhya Pradesh: Khargone man ties knot with his sweetheart in California through Zoom App rituals

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his sweetheart walked down the aisle through a video conferencing – App Zoom.

The man Priyansh Jain, son of Vinit Jain, hails from Bediya village in Khargone district.

His sweetheart, Sakshi is the daughter of Shailesh Jain, a resident of Sanawad town in Khargone district. Both are living in California, USA.

They got spliced on Sunday in the presence of their respective family members in their respective native places.

Earlier, the date for their wedding had to be shifted because of the corona-induced lockdown.

Both Vinit Jain and Sailesh Jain were all smiles after the completion of the rituals.

The family members of the bride and of the bridegroom said that they had made an elaborate plan for the wedding but that could not happen.

Meanwhile, at the digital wedding, an element of chaos prevailed.

Priyansh is working in California, USA and Sakshi is studying there, said their family members.

They got engaged in 2020 and were scheduled to get married in May/June this year.

The corona-induced lockdown pandemic spoiled everything. Family members said that after repeated delays, they had decided to solemnise the wedding in digital mode through the Zoom App.

Both the families appeared on the screen from their respective places. The priest, based in Sanawad, chanted hymns in front of the ritual fire and asked the bride’s father to perform a ‘digital kanyadaan’ or giving away the hands of his daughter to the bridegroom.

Their family members logged on from their homes to bless the couple. They also danced to the latest Bollywood hits.

“Not even in our wildest dreams did we imagine our wedding would turn out this unique,” said both the family members.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:34 PM IST