Madhya Pradesh: Uttar Bharat Area claims Central Command Sailing Regatta championship title in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Central Command Sailing Regatta concluded on Sunday at the Berchha Lake under the aegis of Army War College.

The grand finale race was flagged off by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, AVSM, SM, Commandant Infantry School, Mhow.

The race witnessed some intense competition between sailing teams from the Army War College, Infantry School, Military College of TeleCommunication Engineering (MCTE), Uttar Bharat Area, Madhya Bharat Area, an Infantry Division and Central Command troops.

Instituted in 2005, the Central Command Sailing Regatta is a flagship event in the annual sailing calendar of the Command.

It aims at inculcating a spirit of adventure, watermanship and camaraderie amongst various institutions under the Command. This year, 15 teams participated in the Sailing event and a total of 31 teams participated in the Kayaking pairs and singles event.

The races were witnessed by a number of senior Army officers, ladies and children. Lt Gen DP Pandey, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant Army War College, Mhow presented the trophies and prizes to the winners and runners-up of the competitive events.

The Sailing and Kayaking championships were won by Uttar Bharat Area and Infantry Division were runners up.

