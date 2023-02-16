e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Army Chief Gen Pande visits AWC in Mhow

A wide range of key issues ranging from technological synergy and preparedness for hybrid warfare to defence acquisition mechanisms were included in the lecture.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, and ADC reached Army War College at Mhow on Wednesday night. He addressed the Joint Capsule (JOCAP) run at the Higher Command Wing of the college on Thursday.

In his lecture to the officers, he emphasized the transformation imperatives for the Indian Army and the five-pronged approach to achieving them. He meant about required reforms and presented a roadmap for further development of the Indian Armed forces in the upcoming decades.

A wide range of key issues ranging from technological synergy and preparedness for hybrid warfare to defence acquisition mechanisms were included in the lecture. The military must align with changes, especially on the technological front.

It is a necessity and is extremely critical for maintaining operational credibility. Initiatives for transforming should be tech-driven to make the Indian Army a battle-worthy force. He also highlighted the future of complex and highly contested warfare.

