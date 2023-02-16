Madhya Pradesh: Army Chief Gen Pande visits AWC in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, and ADC reached Army War College at Mhow on Wednesday night. He addressed the Joint Capsule (JOCAP) run at the Higher Command Wing of the college on Thursday.

In his lecture to the officers, he emphasized the transformation imperatives for the Indian Army and the five-pronged approach to achieving them. He meant about required reforms and presented a roadmap for further development of the Indian Armed forces in the upcoming decades.

FP Photo |

A wide range of key issues ranging from technological synergy and preparedness for hybrid warfare to defence acquisition mechanisms were included in the lecture. The military must align with changes, especially on the technological front.

It is a necessity and is extremely critical for maintaining operational credibility. Initiatives for transforming should be tech-driven to make the Indian Army a battle-worthy force. He also highlighted the future of complex and highly contested warfare.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Central command sailing regatta from today in Mhow

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)