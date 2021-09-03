Madhya Pradesh: Upgradation of testing labs for speeding up meterisation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Western Electricity Distribution Company is upgrading its meter testing laboratories for speeding up meterisation. Computerised automatic testing benches have been established at Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Barwah, Burhanpur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Dhar etc at an outlay of Rs 9 crores these high level testing laboratories.

West Discom chief engineer (meter testing) RS Khatri said that all major laboratories are being upgraded to do the meter testing work faster and in the most state-of-the-art form.

“Fully computerised reports can be provided from these in a very short time. This will also speed up the meterisation work as West Discom will be able to check all the meters in its own laboratories before use,” he added.

Along with this, these state-of-the-art meter testing sites will prove to be effective in the direction of consumer satisfaction.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:26 AM IST