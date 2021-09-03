Madhya Pradesh: Jeeto Indore meeting held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised by the members of Jeeto Indore Chapter on Sunday for planning the future programmes of the club as well as inform the club members about the work done by the new panel of the club after being elected in February 2021.

The chairman of Jeeto Indore Chapter Hitendra Mehta addressed the programme and informed the members about the work done in the tenure of last six months by the new panel.

He said that the members have done many social works including RTPCR tests, vaccination, providing oxygen concentrators, and other medical help. The members also provided food packets to needy people and helped over 50,000 families.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:20 AM IST