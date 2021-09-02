Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, 10 injured in a road mishap in Borali village, Dhar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after an eco-van in which they were traveling went off-road and overturned near Borali village.

The village is located seven kilometres from Badnawar village of Dhar district on Lebad – Naigaon four-lane highway.

The deceased were died identified as Kishore Lal, 45, Kamal Dhakat, 12, and Ramkanya Dhakat, 40. The trio died on the spot while the condition of four is said to be serious, the police said.

Badnawar police said that the victims, hailing from Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, were on their way to the Omkareshwar temple at Khandwa.

The accident took place around on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday between Badnawar and Borali villages.

According to the Badnawar police station inspector C B Singh, "The van driver dozed off and lost control. He suddenly applied brakes and the vehicle overturned.

On receiving information, the police team rushed to the spot and evacuated all the injured from the van. They were first taken to Badnawar, where doctors referred four to Ratlam for treatment.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:51 PM IST