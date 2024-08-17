 Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher Suspended In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher Suspended In Indore

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher Suspended In Indore

The body of the deceased was later brought back to Badnawar Hospital for post-mortem.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher Suspended In Indore | FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old worker died after falling into a conveyor in a soya plant near Kherwas village in Badnawar on Saturday. 

The deceased, Darshan Singh Thakur, a resident of Ambedkar Chauraha, was working in the silo section of the factory when the accident occurred. While pulling goods, his feet slipped and he fell into the conveyor.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 23-Year-Old Scrap Shop Owner Dies From Injuries After Attempting To Break Up Parking Dispute In Dombivli; 1 Arrested
Thane: 23-Year-Old Scrap Shop Owner Dies From Injuries After Attempting To Break Up Parking Dispute In Dombivli; 1 Arrested
Mumbai: BMC's Ongoing Water Tunnels Project Aims To Combat Leakages, Enhance Supply In Key Areas
Mumbai: BMC's Ongoing Water Tunnels Project Aims To Combat Leakages, Enhance Supply In Key Areas
Uttar Pradesh: Radioactive Material Leak At Amausi Airport Triggers Panic, Authorities Step In
Uttar Pradesh: Radioactive Material Leak At Amausi Airport Triggers Panic, Authorities Step In
Navi Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Cab Driver Sanjay Yadav Praised For Heroic Act After Saving Woman From Falling Off Atal Setu
Navi Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Cab Driver Sanjay Yadav Praised For Heroic Act After Saving Woman From Falling Off Atal Setu

He was found after some time and despite being pulled out with great difficulty, he suffered severe injuries to his lower body. He was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pitgara and later referred to District Hospital, Ratlam, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The factory manager, Amit Ojha, confirmed that the accident occurred in the plant where Thakur was working. Local authorities, including tehsildar Suresh Nagar and TI Deepak Singh Chauhan, visited the factory to investigate the incident. The body was later brought back to Badnawar Hospital for post-mortem. 

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Read Also
Dad Strangles 19-Year-Old Daughter With 'Gamcha' After She Insists To Marry Inter-Caste Lover In...
article-image
A teacher suspended Senior Secondary Teacher Manoj Marathe of CM Rise School under crime No 426/2024

A teacher suspended Senior Secondary Teacher Manoj Marathe of CM Rise School under crime No 426/2024 | iStock images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Secondary Teacher Manoj Marathe of CM Rise School, Sendhwa, Barwani district, has been suspended by the divisional deputy commissioner of tribal affairs and scheduled caste development, Indore.

The suspension follows his arrest under crime No 426/2024 for charges under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC, and Section 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act. Marathe has been remanded to judicial custody at Central Jail, Barwani by the court. 

Notably, the suspension was taken under Rule 9 of the MP Civil Services Rules, 1966, under the proposal of the assistant commissioner tribal affairs department, Barwani.

During the suspension period, he is placed at the Block Education Office, Pansemal Development Block. He would be eligible for subsistence allowance under the basic rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Alot Doctors Demand Death Penalty For Perpetrators; Submit Memorandum To...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Alot Doctors Demand Death Penalty For Perpetrators; Submit Memorandum To...

Madhya Pradesh: Amjhera Murder Case Solved; 2 Held, Main Suspect Absconding

Madhya Pradesh: Amjhera Murder Case Solved; 2 Held, Main Suspect Absconding

MP Govt Orders Officials To Check On Fraudulent Enrolments At State-Supported Madrasas

MP Govt Orders Officials To Check On Fraudulent Enrolments At State-Supported Madrasas

Indore Police Returns 39 Lost/Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

Indore Police Returns 39 Lost/Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners