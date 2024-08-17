Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher Suspended In Indore | FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old worker died after falling into a conveyor in a soya plant near Kherwas village in Badnawar on Saturday.

The deceased, Darshan Singh Thakur, a resident of Ambedkar Chauraha, was working in the silo section of the factory when the accident occurred. While pulling goods, his feet slipped and he fell into the conveyor.

He was found after some time and despite being pulled out with great difficulty, he suffered severe injuries to his lower body. He was rushed to Sardar Patel Hospital, Pitgara and later referred to District Hospital, Ratlam, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The factory manager, Amit Ojha, confirmed that the accident occurred in the plant where Thakur was working. Local authorities, including tehsildar Suresh Nagar and TI Deepak Singh Chauhan, visited the factory to investigate the incident. The body was later brought back to Badnawar Hospital for post-mortem.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

A teacher suspended Senior Secondary Teacher Manoj Marathe of CM Rise School under crime No 426/2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Secondary Teacher Manoj Marathe of CM Rise School, Sendhwa, Barwani district, has been suspended by the divisional deputy commissioner of tribal affairs and scheduled caste development, Indore.

The suspension follows his arrest under crime No 426/2024 for charges under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC, and Section 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act. Marathe has been remanded to judicial custody at Central Jail, Barwani by the court.

Notably, the suspension was taken under Rule 9 of the MP Civil Services Rules, 1966, under the proposal of the assistant commissioner tribal affairs department, Barwani.

During the suspension period, he is placed at the Block Education Office, Pansemal Development Block. He would be eligible for subsistence allowance under the basic rules.