Madhya Pradesh: Unknown miscreants rob bizman in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown miscreants targeted the house of businessman Suresh Chand Jaiswal and looted at knife point. The incident occurred in village Kunwarsi of Nalchha development block late last night. The miscreants entered the house by breaking the lock of the main gate. All family members were asleep at that time.

The miscreants took them hostage and threatened to kill Suresh’s son. They robbed the family members by tying cloth over their faces. Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh were taken away by the looters. Before fleeing, the miscreants tied the hands and feet of three family members and locked them in the room.

In the incident, the businessman’s son sustained serious injuries on his neck and chest. The police reached the spot and began an investigation. City superintendent of police (CSP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said four teams have been formed to catch the criminals.