Madhya Pradesh: Union minister visits Avanti Textile Mill in Sanawad

FP Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar on Friday visited the famous Omkareshwar temple situated in Khandwa district and offered prayers. Later, he undertook an inspection of Avanti Cotton and Textile Mill located in Sanawad town along with his wife Kamal Khatik. Dharmendra Mittal, general manager (cotton mill) apprised the minister about the technical details and its working mechanism.

Kumar while interacting with the media said that the Modi-led central government is dedicated to the overall development of the state and the betterment of society. Loans have been disbursed to the masses at the lowest interest rates under various welfare schemes.

He added that he is impressed with the working mechanism and cleanliness at the cotton mill. Vijay Gupta, chairman threw light on the upcoming plans of the mill. Shyam Maheshwari, Bhushan Jade (Cooperative Department), Vipul Keshere (District Cooperative Bank) besides the administrative officer and staff of the mill were present during the inspection.

