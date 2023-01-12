e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan of infra projects worth Rs 60 lakh performed in Sanawad

Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla and municipal council president Sunita Birla attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of infrastructure development projects worth Rs 60 lakh in Sanawad.

Addressing the programme MLA Birla said the projects would act as catalysts in helping the administration to realise its aims and ambitions to transform Sanawad into the nerve centre of all important activities pertaining to financial, industrial,  cultural affairs and others.

Birla said that every possible effort is being made for the all-around development of the town. She assured assistance from the municipality for the timely completion of the projects. During this, municipal council vice president Naina Chowdhary, Congress leader Narendra Patel, Girdhari Soni, Ashish Chowdhary and others were also present.

