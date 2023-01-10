Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad police raid gambling den, nab 14 people

File Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of Sanawad police raided a gambling den at Bhil Colony on Monday and arrested 14 people from the spot. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act. Inspector General of Police (Indore zone rural) Rakesh Gupta has given instructions to step up vigil to check illegal gambling dens in the district. A special team was constituted under the guidance of SP Dharamveer Singh and additional SP Manish Khatri. Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid on a gambling den on rural Bhil Colony and arrested as many as 14 gamblers on Monday. Those who have been arrested have been identified as Sheikh Irfan, Javed Shah, Sameer Khan, Bhuru Qamar Khan, Jarrar Patel, Shahid shah, Hameed Ali, Iqrar Sheikh, Shahnawaz Shaikh and other (all hailing from Sanawad town of Khargone district).

The police also seized Rs 32,800 in cash and 6 mobile phones worth Rs 20,000 (a total of Rs 52,800) from the possession of the accused. A team led by SHO MR Romde, sub-inspector ShivprasadVerma and team played a key role in busting the gambling den.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Villagers demand bridge over Bakur River for better connectivity in Sanawad