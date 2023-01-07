Madhya Pradesh: Villagers demand bridge over Bakur River for better connectivity in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla has written a letter to the district collector on Friday and urged for construction of a new bridge over Bakur River (connecting Khangaon-Khedi village) and 1-km long road from Khangaon village to Indore-Ichhapur highway for better connectivity.

In the letter, it was stated that residents of Khangaon-Khedi village in Sanawad area of Khargone district are facing immense hardships due to absence of a bridge for several years. The villagers have been demanding a bridge and had submitted memorandums to officials and politicians whenever they visited the village, but the problem remains. The only wish of the people in the area is better road communication – a bridge over the river – as it will end one of their major problems.

It becomes extremely difficult for the people to cross the stream, which swells during the rainy season. Residents have no alternative but to cross the river on rubber tubes. For children, the dangerous river crossing is the only way to reach school and hope for a better future. He added that the villagers have now threatened to boycott upcoming assembly elections and even hold massive demonstrations if their demands are not met.

It was learnt that Khangaon-Khedi village falls under the jurisdiction of NTPC, hence construction work would be carried out under NTPC funds.