Madhya Pradesh: Barwaha MLA Sachin Birla performs road’s bhumi pujan in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad – Barwaha MLA Sachin Birla performed bhumi pujan for a road from Khedighat to Reva Bhagirathi Gaushala on the Narmada coast. The road will cost about Rs 5 crores.

The programme was organised at Ramgarh village on Wednesday, and MLA Birla laid the foundation stone for the work.

Addressing the programme, MLA Birla said that hundreds of saints and devotees visiting about 150 ashrams and residents of 15 villages in the area were demanding the construction of this four-kilometre-long road for the last several years. Devotees who are on Narmada Parikrama also pass through this road and they will get a lot of convenience after its construction.

The MLA asked the officials of the PWD department to lay pipes at road crossings for drainage and irrigation between the fields as per the requirement.

Along with this, the width of the road should be 12 feet and side tracks of six feet each should be made and the electric pole in the middle of the road should be shifted to a suitable place.

The MLA appealed to the villagers to cooperate in the construction of the road. On the demand of the villagers and public representatives, the MLA said that every possible effort would be made to extend the 2.5 kilometres road from Katghada Phate to Ratanpur Bedi and the 700-metre-long road from Ramgarh Gaushala to Vimleshwar Mahadev Temple would also be connected to this road.

The MLA said that the villagers should monitor the quality of road construction work.