Madhya Pradesh: Youth should take part in games and sports, says MLA Birla in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing with its efforts for positive engagement of youth, a cricket tournament was organised under the aegis of New Azad Cricket Club at Bangarda village in Khargone district. To conclude the tournament, a vibrant event was held, which was attended by local MLA Sachin Birla. The MLA while addressing the event, encouraged youth to take up sports along with academics.

Sports provide our youth with positive development both physically and mentally. It helps in elevating qualities like discipline, determination, teamwork and passion among youth. The MLA announced to send the proposal to the government for organising Martyr's Fair in Bangarda from January 30. A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament. In the end, the MLA awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winning team and shining players. During which, the MLA representative Mahesh Malakar, Mohan Malgaya, Yuva Mali society president Lalit Kumar Malakar was also present.

