Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation workers hand memo over salary delay in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers of Municipal Council, Sanawad, on Friday handed over a memorandum to local MLA Sachin Birla over delay in salary payment and other major demands.

In the memorandum, it was stated that authorities have with-held their salaries of over two months which is now affecting their families mentally as well as financially. They have demanded their regularisation, and payment of pending salaries within time and threatened to stage protest if salaries are not paid within the time.

Sanitation workers claimed that officials have threatened to expel them from the job whenever they have asked for their pending salaries. They also alleged that a copy of the appointment order has not been given to them and claimed that even though GPF amount is being deducted from our salary but that amount is not being deposited in the accounts. The MLA contacted CMO Vikas Dabar and instructed that all workers be given a copy of the order of appointment and that regular payment of salaries must be ensured. Sanitation workers including Asha Bai, Priya Bai, Sangeeta Gharu, Rahul Meva, Anil Shinde were present.