Madhya Pradesh: Rail traffic on Sanawad-Omkareshwar track to start soon, says MP Gyaneshwar Patil

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Khandwa–Burhanpur parliamentary seat Gyaneshwar Patil received an overwhelming reception on his arrival at Burhanpur from Delhi on Saturday.

After he landed at Burhanpur railway station at noon, he informed the audience about the efforts he had made regarding Khandwa - Akola gauge conversion work.

The MP said that he had a detailed discussion on various railway projects with the railway minister at Rail Bhawan in the national capital.

The track from Sanawad to Omkareshwar will be operational soon. Track laying work is going on at Tukaithad in the Burhanpur district at a rapid pace. This area is connected to the Melghat Tiger Reserve area of Maharashtra, so for the protection of the wildlife, the route would be diverted. Its survey is going on now. The railway track can come out of Mathela instead of Lal Chowki.

MP Patil said that there may be some changes in the track laid by the railways between Khandwa and Sanawad. This demand has been made to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Right now, the railway has laid the track near Lal Chowki.

The MP said that the track has been laid from Sanawad to Khandwa. Now, a request has been made to connect it to Mathela. That's why a demand has been made to shift the track by about 4.50 kilometres because otherwise there is a risk to the lives of animals and people in the Lal Chowki area. Also, there will be a traffic jam in such a situation. Railways will also have to build two bridges. That's why this proposal has been made.

MP congratulated for approval of National Highway

The Union Road Transport ministry has recently included the four-lane construction of the National Highway NH-753 L Ichhapur bypass passing through Burhanpur district in the Bharatmala project. The cost of this road is Rs 784.35 crore.

Party workers and office-bearers congratulated the MP when he reached Burhanpur regarding this. From there he went to Ichheshwar Hanuman Temple at Lodhipura. The MP said that the construction of the national highway will help the people of the area. National Highway Khandwa will pass through many Lok Sabha constituencies.