Madhya Pradesh: Admin on alert, set to keep dist zero-covid status intact in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and new BF.7 Omicron sub-variant has triggered fresh Covid fears in the country. A day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern over the situation directed all the chief medical and health officers to keep an eye on the covid-19 cases, the Burhanpur administration is on an alert mode.

Although there is not a single Covid case in the district yet, the local administration has begun taking precautions to ensure that the district zero-Covid status remains intact. An oxygen tanker arrived from Indore on Friday morning. Preparations to deal with any kind of emergency have also begun at the district hospital. The required facilities are being restored in the Covid-19 ward.

Chairing a meeting of health officials on Friday, the district collector Bhavya Mittal said currently there was not a single Covid case in the district, however, the administration will remain well prepared to handle any exigency and all required precautionary measures would be taken.

As per the new guidelines, if any case is reported, the sample would be sent for genome sequencing, preparations for the same are underway. Oxygen plant has already been installed in the district hospital and the oxygen tanker which was sent from Indore for the plant has arrived. The oxygen has been filled in the plant

Earlier, amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases, the district had faced acute shortage of oxygen and thereafter a plant was installed at the District Hospital.

