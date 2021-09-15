Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Gadkari & CM in city on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come to the city on Thursday to inaugurate or lay foundation stone for a slew of road projects that will provide a infrastructure boost to the state.

According to the schedule, Chief Minister Chouhan will reach to the city by plane at 5:20 pm and will leave for Bhopal at 10 pm. Similarly, Union Minister Gadkari will come to the by helicopter at 5 pm. He will stay overnight in the city and will leave for Baroda on Friday at 10 am by air.

Chief Minister Chouhan and Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 35 road projects of 1530 km length costing Rs 11311 crore of the state in a function on Thursday to be held at Brilliant Convention Centre.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:48 AM IST