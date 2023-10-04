Madhya Pradesh: Uneven Road Causes Frequent Mishaps In Pithampur

FP Photo

Pithampur (Mhow): Despite toll collection from vehicles passing through Pithampur Industrial Area on Mhow-Neemuch main road’s toll plaza, the road from Pithampur to Mandla toll plaza is deteriorating. Due uneven condition of the road, drivers of two-wheelers and even four-wheelers of light vehicles are having a harrowing time. At many places, there are potholes, while at others, the contractor has placed cement paper blocks in the potholes.Due to which, at night, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers, in an attempt to avoid it, hit drivers driving on the roadside.

In Pithampur Industrial Area, the entire road from the entrance at Pithampur to main market is getting spoiled. The condition of service roads built on Pithampur Main Road is mostly deteriorating. Even walking and driving on these service roads has become painful. In the rainy season, it becomes difficult to even walk on the service road. Similarly, in Industrial Area 3, the entire service road from April Park to Lal Gate and even the main road are damaged.

Demand to improve the service road has been there for a long time but due to a tussle between Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Corporation (MPSRDC) and Pithampur Municipality, the service road is not being constructed. Due to the poor condition of the service road, dust rises throughout the day and at many places shopkeepers have set up unauthorised shops. Pithampur's social worker and advocate Ashok Mishra has been demanding the government to improve the service road for a long time, but the officials say that the service road is under MPSRDC.Mishra has demanded from the administration that the service road should be widened and asphalted.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)