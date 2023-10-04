 Madhya Pradesh: Police Seize Ganja Worth ₹5.5 Lakh In Khargone, Accused Booked
Madhya Pradesh: Police Seize Ganja Worth ₹5.5 Lakh In Khargone, Accused Booked

The target was Rama alias Ramiya, a resident of the said village, who was suspected of cultivating illegal weed plants on his property.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Police Seize Ganja Worth ₹5.5 Lakh, Accused Booked | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, the police in Khargone district took swift action on Tuesday, following a tip-off from an informant. Acting on the information, officers from Helapadawa outpost of Chainpur police station raided a field in Babalgarh village. The target was Rama alias Ramiya, a resident of the said village, who was suspected of cultivating illegal weed plants on his property.

Upon arriving at the scene, Rama managed to evade the police team by fleeing the area. However, a thorough search of his field revealed a startling discovery - 681 illegal weed plants, with a combined weight of approximately 2.73 quintals. The estimated value of the seized ganja was reported to be around Rs 5.5 lakh.

The police swiftly took action by registering a case against the accused Rama under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Law enforcement officers, with the assistance of local residents, successfully confiscated the illicit plants. As investigation continues, the police are actively searching for fugitive Rama, determined to bring him to justice for his involvement in this illegal drug cultivation operation.

