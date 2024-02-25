Madhya Pradesh: Unauthorised Land Transfer In Revenue Records Stirs Controversy | NLC

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A case of unauthorised transfer of land in revenue records has surfaced in Alot's Dabadiya village, stirring a new controversy. Advocate Sanjay Jain brought this irregularity to the attention of collector Bhaskar Lakshakar, revealing discrepancies dating back to 1972 when land was allocated to six individuals, deemed non-transferable. Currently, all plots bear the name of a private owner, with the designation 'untransferred' mysteriously removed, suggesting collusion among officials.

Jain highlighted that during the 2004-05 settlement, errors in revenue department land records were rectified, including the removal of 'untransferred' status from Dabadiya's leased land, a procedure requiring the collector's authorisation, absent in this case.

Survey numbers 604 and 605 were also unlawfully registered. It has been reported that the naib tehsildar and tehsildar of 2019-20 facilitated these transfers without proper document inspection, contrary to legal requirements under relevant sections.

Jain further alleged that patwari Dinesh Dawar submitted a fraudulent survey report, resulting in the illegal land transfers. Responding to the allegations, naib tehsildar Mehmood Ali acknowledged receipt of the complaint and pledged an investigation into the unauthorised land transfers, questioning how such actions occurred without the requisite order from the collector.