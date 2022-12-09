e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: UMC notice to dargah panel over dome construction in Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) | Photo: Representative Image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has issued a notice over ongoing construction of dome at the dargah of Maulana Mauj in Ramghat. The dargah committee has been asked to produce permissions of various departments required for the construction.

These days the dome is being constructed at Maulana Mauj Dargah in Ramghat. The UMC has issued a notice to the Dargah Committee in this regard. The UMC has sought proof of permission to construct the dome. Notice issued in the name of Sadar has sought NOC and permission for construction. The committee has been asked to reply to the notice within two days failing which action would be taken as per the law.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal termed the notice as a routine process.

