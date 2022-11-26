Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain railway station gets ‘Eat Right Station' certification

Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain railway station has been declared with an ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, valid till November 15, 2024.

The Eat Right Station certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is awarded to stations that set standards in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. Eat Right is a campaign by the Government of India to transform the country’s food system by ensuring safe and healthy food for all Indians. Its tagline is – Right Food, Better Life.

At Ujjain station also for ‘Eat Right Station’ certification various parameters such as cleanliness and hygiene of the platform, station premises and stalls, no use of single-use plastic, ingredients like spices used for making food items and salt, food items with expiry date, use of gloves by vendors and their police verification, facility of pure drinking water and many other aspects like availability of dry and wet dustbins in proper quantity for waste were examined and on the basis of the report of the investigating officers, Ujjain station has been given this certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Ujjain railway station is the first railway station of Ratlam division of the Western Railways to get ‘Eat Right Station’ certification and has been awarded 5-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.