Madhya Pradesh: Preparations for RaGa’s meeting in full swing in Ujjain

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Preparations for RaGa’s meeting in full swing in Ujjain

Former minister Verma reached the Samajik Nyay Parisar and inspected the meeting place

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma along with other senior Congress leaders inspect the venue of Rahul Gandhi's public meeting at Samajik Nyay Parisar in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, being organised under the banner of the All India Congress Committee, are in the final stages. On Friday, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma inspected the Samajik Nyay Parisar and checked the arrangement of the venue of the public meeting. 

Rahul Gandhi (RaGa) will be in the city on November 29. He will reach Ujjain via Sanwer. As per the schedule, he will visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple and address the public meeting at the Samajik Nyay Parisar. This will be one of the biggest meetings to be addressed by Rahul Ganhdi in the state who till now is addressing small gatherings. The Congress does not want to leave any stone unturned in the preparation of the meeting, that is why along with local leaders, senior leaders are also continuously coming to the city. 

Former minister Verma reached the Samajik Nyay Parisar and inspected the meeting place. He saw the dome being built for the meeting and gave necessary instructions. Talking to the media after the inspection, Verma said that the preparations for the meeting have been completed.

