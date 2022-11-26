Indore: Demand to extend last date of VAT assessment to Jan 31

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tax consultants have demanded an extension of the last date for filing VAT assessment for the financial year 2018-19 and 2019-20 from November 30 to January 31, 2023.

With just three working days left for the last date, over 15,000 VAT assessment cases related to petrol and diesel across the state remain to be filed.

The tax consultants of the MP Tax Law Bar Association and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) led by Ashwin Lakhotia met Commercial Tax Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav and demanded an extension of the last date.

Lakhotia said it would be very difficult to make the VAT assessment of 15,000 cases in such a short time.

He said that all the tax consultants and businessmen were busy getting the assessment done for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 till October 31, and the time till November 30 to file an assessment for two more years was too short a period.

Also, the last date for submission of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C annual returns to the GST office for the financial year 2021-22 is till December 31, 2022, and all the tax consultants and CAs and accountants are very busy with this work, and they have very little time for the VAT assessment work.