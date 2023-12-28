Madhya Pradesh: Udainagar Man Kills Wife For Land; Arrested | FP Photo

Udainagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a man killed her wife with an axe at home. Upon the crime, a complaint was lodged by Chain Bai, daughter-in-law of the accused at the Udainagar police station. The police arrested the accused.

According to the information, complainant Chain Bai said that her mother-in-law Meerabai was doing household work on the veranda while engaging in a verbal argument with her husband. She ran and came out when she heard a scream.

She was stunned to find an axe in the hands of her father-in-law Soma and her mother-in-law Meerabai severely injured. Meerabai sustained grave injuries on her head. Chain Bai immediately apprised her husband Bhura about the incident and contacted the police. After some time, Meerabai succumbed to her injuries.

Interrogated by the police station in-charge BD Beera, the accused Soma said that his wife was going to sell his land on someone’s advice. So that before she could kill him and get the land transferred and sell it, he murdered her. Further probe into the matter is underway.