MP: Farmers Union Demands Improvement In Arrangements At Paddy Procurement Centres In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers Union on Thursday raised the demand to improve the arrangements at paddy procurement centers in Jabalpur as soon as possible. The administration has suspended the Food Supply Controller and DMO of the Marketing Association after claims of corruption and negligence came to fore from paddy procurement centres in the district.

Staging a protest, farmers alleged that corruption and negligence persist in the procurement process, adversely affecting their livelihoods. Raghavendra Singh, the spokesperson for the Indian Farmers' Union in Bahraich, released a video detailing the prevalent issues in procurement centers. He emphasized the urgent need for resolution and issued a warning of an impending protest if prompt action is not taken to rectify the situation.

Farmers in the state are facing alleged corruption in the buying of paddy, due to which they claimed on Thursday that commissions for weighing, storage, and transportation are unfairly deducted, causing financial strain.

Virendra Patel, a distressed farmer, has brought attention to the grim reality faced by farmers, emphasizing that they struggle to meet their basic needs. Patel highlighted the unfortunate instances of farmer suicides, attributing them to deceptive reasons provided by authorities. He asserted that the situation can only improve if ministers are held accountable and suspended. Patel's grievances also extended to the inconvenient distance of the centres, further complicating matters for farmers.

Despite complaints lodged by the All India Farmers' Union, district authorities, and the food department have failed to take substantial action, prompting the MP government to suspend the District Marketing Officer for alleged corruption.