Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old girl dies after falling in water tank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old girl died after falling in an underground water tank near her house in the Kanadiya area on Thursday night. She was playing outside her house and fell in the tank. It is said that the lid of the water tank was found closed when the family members were searching for her.

Her mother had delivered another child and she was at the hospital at the time of the incident. Bhumika’s grandparents and uncle were at home at the time of the incident. Deceased’s maternal uncle suspects that the child's death was not an accident. Police are investigating the case and questioning family members and neighbours.

According to investigating officer SI Prem Singh Tagore from Kanadiya police station, the deceased has been identified as Bhumika daughter of Anil Makwana, a resident of Bicholi Mardana area of the city. She died after falling in a water tank near her house. Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhumika reached the water tank while playing. She opened the plastic lid of underground water tank, got disbalanced and fell into the water tank and drowned. She also received an injury on her head.

The family members started searching for her when they could not see her for a long time. Then, one of the family members opened the lid and found Bhumika in the tank. They took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. The postmortem report is awaited.

Bhumika’s maternal uncle Ravi Pawar, a resident of Bada Bangarda said that he came to know about the incident on Thursday night when they reached the hospital. He alleged that there was an injury mark on the girl's head.

Ravi alleged that a girl of the same family died after drowning a few months ago while an infant boy died under mysterious circumstances in his cradle a few months ago.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:43 AM IST