Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi’s Birthday, BJP organises events gala

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi as Sankalp Diwas across the country on Friday.

Ujjain’s urban and rural unit of the arty inaugurated an exhibition on the personality and work of Modi on his 71st birthday, at the BJP office Lokshakti Bhawan.

Under the leadership of city president Vivek Joshi, on the birthday, Hanuman Chalisa was organised at 71 temples and religious places, wishing for Modi’s long life and a blood donation camp was organised by MP Anil Firojia in which 71 units of blood was collected. Retired soldiers, families of martyrs and farmers and those who rendered their services during the Covid-19 period were honored with shawl and shreefal by Kisan Morcha Ujjain. BJP workers inspired people for vaccination by stating that more and more people should get vaccinated.

City president Vivek Joshi said that the country's most beloved leader, PM Narendra Modi, not only made the country think ahead of time and fulfill its resolve with the culmination of hard work, but he did it too.

At the inauguration of the exhibition, MP Anil Firojia said that his 20-year long journey in electoral politics, first as the CM of Gujarat and now as the PM, makes him one of the longest elected leaders. His charisma and strong political and emotional bonds have impressed the people of India.

Party’s city president Vivek Joshi, district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, MLA Paras Jain, state co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluhera also addressed the event.

Pradeep Pandey, Meena Jonwal, President of Kisan Morcha Chandravijay Singh Chouhan, Dr Prabhulal Jatwa and other activist officials were present. Co-media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa conducted the event and the vote of thanks was given by Rajpal Singh Rathore.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:17 AM IST