Madhya Pradesh: Two trapped for accepting bribe from agriculturist in Barwani

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta on Monday trapped two persons demanding a bribe from the complainant.

According to information, a team of the special establishment of police caught Suresh Baroth, 42, of M/s AKT firm Bhopal and private persons Prakash Kushwaha, 54, a resident of Ward No 7 Rajpur village in Barwani district accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant Girdhari Khushwah, a resident of Rajpur village.

As per the complaint to the Lokayukta, the applicant is an agriculturist and has been awarded a compensation of Rs 23,57,850 for his 0.300 and 0.105 hectares land as it was acquired for Lower Goi Project under the Narmada Valley Project by M/s Ambareesh Kumar Tripathi Contractor Firm (AKT).

The work of land survey and land acquisition is being done for years. The applicant was told by the accused that a canal is going through his field, for which he would get compensation only if he pay Rs 3.37 lakh to them.

Upset over this, the complainant lodged a complaint. After verification, the complaint was found to be correct. On Monday, the team trapped accused Suresh Baroth accepting a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the applicant as the first instalment.

Accused Suresh took the bribe amount and gave it to another person Prakash Kushwaha, who was made the co-accused. The duo was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.