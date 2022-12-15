Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced from Anjad police station where a police constable in an intoxicated state could be seen misbehaving and using derogatory language with women and locals. The Police department has taken cognisance of the matter after the video went viral on social media.

The viral video shows that locals and women were subjected to abusive behaviour by the police personnel named Yashwant, posted on dial 100. The incident was reported from the Susad Puliya area that falls under the Anjad Police Station limits. Residents on Thursday shouted slogans against police and demanded strict action in the matter.

Additional SP RD Prajapati come forward and hinted to line attach the constable. He said that the SDOP has been instructed to carry out a detailed investigation pertaining to the matter and take disciplinary action if he is found to be guilty.