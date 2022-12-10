Madhya Pradesh: 1800 students undergo hemoglobin test at health camp in Barwani

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 3200 college students underwent health examination in 10-day free hemoglobin test (Hb) camp at Shaheed Bhima Nayak Government Post Graduate College, Barwani. The camp was organised by college’s biotechnology and botany department in association with district hospital.

The camp focusing on checking haemoglobin level for students concluded on Thursday. More than 1800 student underwent hemoglobin test (Hb), of which 350 were found of having sickle cell anaemia trait.

Giving information, IQSC coordinator and head of botany department, Veena Satya said the camp not only helped in spreading health awareness among college students and staff but also was significant from point of view of college grades in NAAC evaluation. District hospital civil surgeon Manoj Khanna said the camp aimed at generating awareness among students regarding anemia, a condition in which body has fewer red blood cells than normal. The parents of students who have been found iron deficient will also be examined and given medical treatment. College principal NL Gupta said such camps will also be organised in association with district hospital in future as well. Dr Shweta Katiyar conducted the camp.