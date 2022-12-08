Madhya Pradesh: 3-R theme park made of scrap materials in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As part of an initiative to process waste under meaningful objects and add aesthetic value to the city, Barwani Municipality has come up with “3 R-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” theme park at Indra Park based on waste to art concept.

Aimed at recycling and reusing of scrap materials/waste for aesthetic and recreational purposes, a model 3 R-theme park has been designed by a team of local municipality.

Giving information, Kushal Singh Dudwe (CMO Barwani), said that the goal of the theme park was to stimulate activities of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan while emphasising on waste management and environment protection.

The main highlights of the park are the artistic installations created from waste materials such as used plastic/glass bottles, tyres, tins, edible oil jars and other things. Civic body has created eye-catching artefacts out of waste materials such as cardboard, wooden and plastic wastes were used for creating artistic things such as pots, colourful lamps. Used plastic bottles have been painted as flower pots.

Stones, waste jars and bamboo were being painted in an attractive way to give aesthetic look. The concept of hanging garden was carved out to make people self-reliant and environmentally conscious.