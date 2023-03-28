Madhya Pradesh: Two teachers show-caused for skipping duty sans notice in Nalkheda

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Education department has show caused two school teachers for failing to report for duty without prior notice. The incident was reported at Integrated Secondary School in Tolkya Khedi village, which is a part of Pilwas Sankul School in Agar district's Nalkheda janpad panchayat.

The matter came to light after Tolkya Khedia's village sarpanch informed higher authorities about irregularities in school.

When reporters rushed to the school, they found only three students from class 7 in classroom and school headmaster Govind Khare.

When asked about number of students and teachers at the school, Khare said that 30 students up to class eighth were admitted to school. This includes three in class first, zero in class second, three in class third, two in class fourth, one in class fifth, four in class sixth, seven in class seventh, and 10 in class eighth.

About total number of academic staff, Khare said that six teachers, including himself, were posted in school. The other teachers were Ghanshyam Patidar, Omprakash Patidar, Mahesh Patidar, Brijbhushan Kher, and Savitri Sharma.

Students present in the school said that Govind Kher, who resides at Tolkya Khedi village, reports for duty regularly. The rest arrive as per their wish.

On being informed Nalkheda block education officer (BEO) Abhilash Chaturvedi immediately sent Jan Shikshak Ajay Srivastava to the spot and asked him to prepare a panchnama. Officer served notice to Mahesh Patidar and Savitri Sharma who were absent without prior intimation. They were asked to submit their reply within two days.

During preliminary investigation, it was also revealed that this was not the first show cause notice to school teachers. On September 7, 2022, during a surprise inspection by Sankul's principal, all teachers except Govind Kher were found missing. At that time too panchnama was prepared and notices served.

When contacted, Agar district collector Kailash Vankheda said that he was in know of the entire incident and would look into the matter.