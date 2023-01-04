Madhya Pradesh: MLA inspects under-construction bridge on Kalisindh River in Nalkheda

Representative Image |

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Susner MLA Rana Vikram Singh undertook an inspection of an under-construction bridge on Kalisindh River along Nalkheda-Chapihera road on Wednesday.

Giving information, Singh said the bridge is being constructed for Rs 40 crore on the Nalkheda-Chapihera road (connecting Agar and Rajgarh district).

The bridge would provide relief to daily commuters of Agar and Rajgarh districts. The bridge will allow residents easy passage to Nalkheda and Chapihera residents. Municipal council president representative Vijay Soni, Govardhan Vedia and construction company officials were also there with the MLA.

He further said that construction of the bridge began in July 2022 and is expected to be completed soon. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely inaugurate the bridge in March 2023.

It was learnt that a culvert built on the Nalkheda-Chapihera road was submerged in rainwater after construction of the Kundalia Dam on the Kalisindh River. As a result, connectivity between Agar and Rajgarh district got snapped a few years ago.