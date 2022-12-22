Madhya Pradesh: VHP office bearer tours Kamdhenu cow sanctuary in Nalkheda

Representative Image |

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Hukum Singh Salwan who is serving as the international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, visited the famous Maa Banglamukhi temple located in Nalkheda town of Agar-Malwa district on Thursday.

Upon arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by VHP workers including Giriraj Purohit, Abhay Fafriya and others. Later, he paid a visit to ‘Salaria Gau Sanctuary’ also known as ‘Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaran’ located nearly 50 kms from the district headquarters and held discussions with Gau Rishi Dutt Sharananand Pathmeda with regards to the solution to the rising problem of stray cattle.

Sharananand said that collector Kailash Wankhede accompanied by tehsildar, SDO, district panchayat CEO and state president of Gau Utthan Committee Radheshyam Vishwakarma carried out an inspection of the sanctuary, two days ago and reviewed the situation on the ground.

The work of Gaushalas is synonymous with service. In addition to taking in and protecting abandoned or stray cows, the shelter is promoting pesticides and medicines derived from cow dung and cow urine.

Following discussions, he also presented the guest with cow mementoes and books. Saint Ravindra Saraswati, Gopal Nand, Vipin Ladda, Rajneesh Sethi and others were present during the visit.

Read Also Indore: Govt land worth Rs 2 crore freed from encroachment