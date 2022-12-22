Indore: Govt land worth Rs 2 crore freed from encroachment

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration removed encroachment from the government land in village Sonvay on Wednesday. The land freed of encroachment is worth about Rs 2 crore and the cost of the buildings demolished is about Rs 1 crore. The action was carried out by tehsildar Rau and his team and TI of Kishanganj Police Station and his team.

According to official information, Radheshyam son of Badrisinh had encroached on a part of 0.090 hectare of government land at Khasra No. 412/1 located in village Sonvay by building about 11 duplex and 3 single houses as well as boundary wall and garden over the government land. The eviction order was passed by the court of naib tehsildar Tehsil Rau against Radheshyam son of Badrisinh Thakur.

Dissatisfied with the order, Radheshyam filed an appeal in the court of the sub-divisional officer Rau, wherein the appeal was quashed by the SDO Rau maintaining the order of court of naib tehsildar Rau. Radheshyam did not remove the encroachment even after being given sufficient time and opportunity to do so.

