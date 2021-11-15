Madhya Pradesh: Two stabbed by four over old rivalry, three detained

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were stabbed by four persons over an old rivalry in the Aerodrome area on Sunday evening. The police have detained three accused and a search is on for their accomplice. It is said that one of the accused runs a café in the area.

The Aerodrome police station in charge Sanjay Shukla said that the incident took place outside Shreeji Cafe on 60 Feet Road. Two injured named Rohit Raghuwanshi and Virendra were rushed to the hospital after they were attacked by some men including the café owner. The accused were identified as Dheeraj Yadav, Yash, Vishal and Arpan. The police have detained three accused and a search is on for their accomplice.

Shukla said that the victims had an argument with the accused a few months ago. Then, Rohit and Virendra were booked by the police for damaging the café. On Sunday, Virendra was arrested in that case. After getting bail, he was going to the police station to collect his mobile phone with Rohit when they were attacked by the accused. Further investigation is on and the CCTVs are being examined by the police.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:37 AM IST