Madhya Pradesh: War of words between state Cabinet minister and Dhar district Congress president hots up

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): War of words between state Cabinet minister and Badnawar MLA Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon and Dhar district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam intensifying with every passing day.

On November 11, district Congress president Gautam and Congress MLA from Sardarpur Pratap Grewal protested against the increasing crimes and local issues in Rajod village of Sardarpur tehsil. Congress also took out a protest march.

While addressing the Congress workers at Rajod police station, Gautam claimed that the minister's brother and supporters were involved in illegal business.

After this statement of Gautam, politics heated up and BJP leaders torched the effigy of district Congress president in Rajod village on November 13 and submitted a memorandum to Rajod police station addressed to the sub-divisional magistrate. BJP workers claimed that many police cases have been registered against Gautam at different police station and district magistrate should take action against Gautam.

This is not the first time when the political rivalry between Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Congress district president Balmukund Singh Gautam came to fore. However, this time, the allegations and counter-allegations between Congress district president and minister supporters are at its peak.

Meanwhile, the silence of Congress MLA Pratap Grewal over the entire issue has become a matter of public discussion amid the retaliatory rhetoric of Gautam and the minister's supporters.

It is noteworthy that in the midst of the Jobat assembly elections, the collector had externed Gautam and the next date for reply has been set on November 16.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:36 AM IST