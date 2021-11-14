Madhya Pradesh: No vaccine, no sev in Ratlam, traders to motivate for 100% vaccination

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The administration in Ratlam has appealed to the local business organizations of the city to motivate people for vaccination. Especially the traders of junk food shops were appealed to deliver the items only after the customers confirmed that both doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Acting on the appeal, the sev-namkeen traders have decided not to sell sev-namkeen to the people who have not inoculated with both the doses of the COVID 19 vaccine.

The administration is trying hard to reach the 100% vaccination target in the city but the people were avoiding getting themselves jabbed with the second dose of COVID vaccine.

In such a situation, the administration plans to organize vaccination camps according to the instructions of the traders. Sampling will also be carried out in the shops which have more customer density. Special camps will be organized for the working-class families in their areas on Sundays.

The Sev Namkeen traders have, however, supporting the initiative of the administration and agreed to start the campaign no vaccine, no sev.

Nonetheless, more than 76% people in Ratlam city have been given both doses of the vaccine. The administration is working the help of shopkeepers to inoculate the remaining 24% people.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:09 PM IST