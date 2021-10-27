Madhya Pradesh: Two special weekly announced to clear festivals rush

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway announced running of two special weekly express trains to clear the festival rush between Mumbai Central and Banaras, Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur which will have halts at Ratlam railway station.

Train no 9183 from Mumbai Central to Banaras will run from October 27 to November 17- every Wednesday and will depart at 11 pm from Mumbai Central which will reach Ratlam railway station at 9 am on Thursday and Banaras at 2 pm on Friday.

Train no 9184 from Banaras to Mumbai Central will run from October 29 to November 19 and will depart from Banaras on every Friday at 7.30 pm which reach Ratlam railway station at 8.15 pm on every Saturday and will reach Mumbai Central at 7.20 am on Sunday.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Anwarganj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rai Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai, Badhohi railway station. It will comprise two second AC, eight third AC, two sleeper and two sitting coaches.

Train no 9185 from Mumbai Central to Bhagalpur will run from October 30 to November 20- every Saturday. It will depart from Mumbai central at 11.05 am and will reach Ratlam railway station at 8.15 pm and will reach Bhagalpur at 10 am on Monday.

Train no 9186 from Bhagalpur to Mumbai Central will run from November 2 to November 23 and will depart from Bhagalpur- every Tuesday at 5 am and will reach Ratlam railway station at 8.15 pm on Wednesday and Mumbai Central at 7.20 am on Thursday.

Train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Narkatiaganj, Betia, Bapudham, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Baroni junction, Begusarai, Munger, Sultanganj and will have composition of one second AC, three third AC, twelve sleeper and four sitting class coaches.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:50 AM IST