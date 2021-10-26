Madhya Pradesh: Panel of counsellors for students in Indore soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A panel of counsellors (psychologists) and subject experts will be formed by school education department to advise the students in Indore soon.

Under the career counselling scheme of Madhya Pradesh government, a panel of counsellors (psychologists) and subject experts will be constituted for counselling the applicants studying in schools/colleges and training institutions.

This formation will be at the district level under the chairmanship of the collector. Selection for Psychologist/Subject Specialist will be done on the basis of their experience, honours, educational qualifications and track record.

Interested applicants working in the private / public sector, can submit their resume by 30 October 2021 to the Employment Office Indore on e-mail deoindor@gmail.com.

Deputy Director Employment PS Mandloi said that for career counsellor, post graduate degree in psychology/diploma in career guidance is required. “It is essential for a subject specialist to have experience and the ability to provide counselling in the field of career guidance in any one area (such as preparation for competitive exams, admission to vocational courses, self-employment schemes, scholarships, training courses, etc.),” Sethi added.

For more information, mobile numbers can be contacted on 8815267895, 9926091933 or 9407413366.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:42 PM IST