Madhya Pradesh: Two severely injured in separate road accidents in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were severely injured in separate road accidents on Indore-Ichhapur Highway in Burhanpur on Monday. Most of the fatal accidents on the highway occur due to overspeeding.

In the first incident, an elderly bike rider was injured after being hit by a speeding truck near the Bus Stand on the Indore-Ichhapur highway on Monday morning. The accident was reported under Kotwali Police station limits. Due to which, he suffered major injuries in both his legs. The injured was rushed to a private hospital.

Another accident was reported from Nimbola road overbridge along the highway on the same day when an errant truck driver hit a man named Digambar on his way to the petrol pump, causing severe injuries. The injured was taken to the district hospital for medical treatment.

He is being referred to Indore for further medical treatment. The police are searching for the errant drivers. Police have launched a probe in both cases.