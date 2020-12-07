Madhya Pradesh: Two police constables arrested in Ujjain for saving their colleague charged with rape

Ujjain: Two police constables were arrested on Monday for saving their friend and another constable Ajay Asate who has been charged with sexually exploiting a woman for two years on the pretext of marrying her.
According to information, one of the constables offered his sperm and blood for DNA test at the district hospital here in place of Asate to save him. Asate who has been arrested was taken to district hospital for DNA test on Sunday to confirm rape and sexual exploitation following complaint of woman and her parents to Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla.
On examining the sperm and blood of the constable, the staff and doctors at district hospital suspected the samples given for test. They then complained to SP Shukla about it. “The two constables involved in the conspiracy have been arrested. We have received information from the hospital, which we are investigating,” Shukla said.
The woman had complained against Asate to SP Shukla along with her parents after he refused to marry her . The SP then directed CSP Pallavi Shukla to register FIR against Asate and arrest him.
